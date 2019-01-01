Beth Chrisman on Alaska Live, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC FM

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Beth ChrismanFairbanks’ own Beth Chrisman is up from Austin, Texas, with her fiddle in hand, and Alaska Live host Lori Neufeld grabbed the chance to feature Beth on air Wednesday at 8 p.m. This extraordinary fiddler and singer of lonesome songs will delight your ears! Tune in Wednesday at 8 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

Support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska…Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.