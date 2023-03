Soprano Sonya Yoncheva adds another major heroine to her impressive list of Met roles, starring as the fearless title priestess of Bellini’s scorching bel canto drama. The extraordinary cast also features tenor Michael Spyres as Norma’s unfaithful Roman lover, mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Norma’s protégée turned rival, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as Norma’s warrior father out for blood. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.