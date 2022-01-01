Before We Die: Episode 5, Sunday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Hannah and Billy work out how the Mimicas plan to smuggle the cocaine into the UK, but with Christian out of action they have no way of knowing when or where the consignment will be delivered. When another drug dealer confesses to Sean’s murder, it looks like the Mimicas will get away with it, until Bianca makes a discovery that turns everything upside down. Sunday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.