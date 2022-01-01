Before We Die: Episode 4, Sunday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Davor tells Bianca that Stefan has gone to Croatia, but she works out what has really happened to him and makes a proposal to Christian. Traumatized by what he’s done and hopelessly tangled up in the undercover police investigation, Christian opts instead to take a trip with Davor that will reveal everything he needs to know about “Operation Krajina.” Sunday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.