Before We Die: Episode 3, Sunday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Before We DieStefan discovers Christian has been meeting with Hannah and he tells Davor that Christian is supplying information about the Mimica family’s criminal activities to the police. Christian has a carefully prepared cover story, but will it convince Davor? Or will he be forced to take more drastic action to preserve his cover and protect himself? Sunday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.