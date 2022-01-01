Before We Die: Episode 3, Sunday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Stefan discovers Christian has been meeting with Hannah and he tells Davor that Christian is supplying information about the Mimica family’s criminal activities to the police. Christian has a carefully prepared cover story, but will it convince Davor? Or will he be forced to take more drastic action to preserve his cover and protect himself? Sunday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.