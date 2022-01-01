Before We Die: Episode 2, Sunday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Hannah and her new partner, Billy Murdoch, start investigating the Mimica family, who they believe are responsible for Sean’s murder. They discover the Mimicas are planning to smuggle a massive quantity of cocaine into the country, but when Hannah discovers the identity of Sean’s contact “Issy,” she immediately wants to pull the plug on the investigation. Sunday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.