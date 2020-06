With the arrival of his mother Henrietta from London, and the discovery of his younger brother Daniel in a military camp close by, John Beecham has finally fulfilled his dream of having his family reunited. But, the arrival of the mysterious Chandrika throws the household into chaos and jeopardizes breaking the family apart. Sunday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.