John Beecham, a former soldier in the East India Company, is determined to leave the past behind him and start a new life in Delhi at his grand new residence, Beecham House. But Beecham carries in his arms a secret – a baby of mixed parentage who must be kept in hiding. Sunday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.