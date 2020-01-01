Beatrix Farrand’s American Landscapes, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

One of the pioneering women of the early 20th century was not a campaigner for women’s suffrage, or a writer, or a social reformer, but a landscape designer. Beatrix Farrand was sought after by America’s wealthiest families like the Rockefellers and the Morgans, by Ivy League universities, botanical gardens, municipalities, even the White House, and yet she also emerged as a pioneer of public space and the power of landscapes to improve the lives of all Americans. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.