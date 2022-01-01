Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi: Cubanos, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

New York’s Cuban-American community is alive with rhythm and dance! Mickela meets with Grammy-winning legend Arturo O’Farrill and his Afro-Latin Jazz Band; she feels the Yoruba rhythms and practices the Orisha dances with the legendary Oyu Oro Afro-Cuban Dance Ensemble; and dances Cuban salsa on the beach in Far Rockaway Beach in Queens! Tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.