Nour, Sakina, and Farahnaz, refugees from war-torn Middle East and Central Asia, strive to build a normal life in their new home of Athens, Greece. As young women in a new country, they face multiple obstacles between them and a hopeful future, yet they choose resilience. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.