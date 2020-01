Celebrate the 2019 ACL Hall of Fame with host Robert Earl Keen as Shawn Colvin, Buddy Guy and Lyle Lovett are inducted. Guest performers include Jackson Browne, Shemekia Copeland, Jimmie Vaughan, Sarah Jarosz and more. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.