Articulate: Walk A Mile with Me, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Throughout history and across civilizations, the humble shoe, once mere protection for our tender feet, has evolved new meanings. Today, shoes are signalers of taste and markers of status. They are taking us on fresh paths, integrating new technology to become more sustainable while helping push the boundaries of human performance. Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.
