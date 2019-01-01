Around the Farm Table: Hold Your Horses, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

There’s something new on the farm! Inga picks up two beautiful Welsh Cob Ponies as a birthday surprise for her nephews. Later, Inga gathers goat butter at Nordic Creamery in Westby, then stops at the Driftless Folk School in Viroqua and a root cellar to pick up ingredients for a chocolate beet birthday cake. Tune in Wednesday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.