Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Tampa, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

It’s been 15 years since Roadshow first visited Tampa, Florida. Tune in to see how the appraised values have stood up over time. Highlights include a fork from the Hindenburg; a costume jewelry hat from around 1950; and a Louis Comfort Tiffany lamp with a “Rose Helmut” shade, ca. 1905, whose value has more than doubled since we first saw it. strong>Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.