KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

You are here: Home / Television / Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Omaha, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Omaha, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Antiques Roadshow: Vintage OmahaSimeon Lipman appraises a Les Nunamaker Baseball Collection, ca. 1915. Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.