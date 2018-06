Revisit OKC appraisals from 15 years ago that have been updated with today’s market value, including Bill Graham handbills, a Galle Marquetry vase made around 1900, and Art Deco travel posters. Which has more than doubled in value since 2003? Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.