Get transported back to Roadshow’s second visit to the Second City for first-rate finds such as a 1908 Chicago Cubs presentation piece, a Tiffany & Co. gold necklace, and a 1904 Henry Woods oil. Which appraisals have soared and which have sunk in the marketplace since 2003? Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.