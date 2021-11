Experience Roadshow’s favorite appraisals from all 20 seasons, including a Navajo Ute First Phase Blanket, a signed Warhol collection, and a Tang Dynasty marble lion. Which of these classic Roadshow treasures is now valued at $750,000-$1,000,000? Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.