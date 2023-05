Discover what Spokane finds from Season 12 are worth now like a 1905 Spokane bird’s-eye view lithograph, Abraham Lincoln letters and signed carte-de-visite, and a yellow diamond and platinum ring. One has an updated appraisal of $80,000-$120,000! Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.