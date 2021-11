Uncover an animal attraction to this collection of critters and creatures, including a Colima pottery dog from around 200 BC to 200 AD, a bat-decorated Qing period jade basin, and an Edgar Brandt “La Tentation” snake lamp. Which is valued at $75,000? Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.