Uncover West Coast wonders in Portland such as a Pablo Picasso “Grand Oiseau Vert” pot, an Ottoman zarf made around 1875, and a Tiffany Studios “Bookmark” desk set from about 1924. One of these is the big find of the night! Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.