Take a passage to Portland to learn more about antique and vintage items like a 1942 Oregon State jacket and Rose Bowl trophy, a Ming Dynasty celadon bowl, and Evel Knievel leathers from around 1967. Can you guess which item is valued for up to $100,000? Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.