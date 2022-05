Travel to the City of Roses for fantastic finds such as “Heller in Pink Tights” movie credits, a mid-century modern Eero Saarinen Womb settee, and a Lincoln-inscribed photograph from about 1860. Which is appraised for $70,000? Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.