Experience outstanding Oklahoma appraisals at Philbrook Museum of Art, such as a Charles Wilda “The Hour of Prayer” oil, a 1950 Gibson SJ-200 guitar and a baroque bureau brise from about 1690. Learn which is a $30,000-$50,000 find. Tune in tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.