Journey to Palm Springs for vintage and antique finds such as a 1965 Noah Purifoy sculpture, Carroll O’Connor’s Archie Bunker coat, ca. 1970, and a Franz Bergman foundry Vienna bronze lamp from around 1920. Can you guess which is valued at $125,000? Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.