Don’t miss out on peak Omni Mount Washington Resort finds including a Tiffany Studios inverted hanging shade, a 1919 A.J. Morse & Son U.S. Navy diving helmet, and a Wayland Flowers “Madame” puppet. Which is appraised for up to $150,000? Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.