Learn about historical treasures as they’re appraised at Rosecliff, a Gilded Age mansion. Finds include a Faberge jade snuff bottle made around 1890, Basquiat oil stick drawing, and General Wharton Civil War archive. Which is valued at $400,000? Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.