Fabulous finds in NOLA include an “Andy Warhol” portrait by Jamie Wyeth from around 1975, a Chinese gold-splashed bronze wine vessel dating to about 1795, and a 1904 English Smith & Son tourbillon pocket watch. Which is valued at $75,000? Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.