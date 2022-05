Get ready for rockin’, rollin’ and ROADSHOW with a collection of musical moments, including a Rock-Ola juke box, a French automation music box, and a “Stormy Weather” Lyrics and Koehler painting. Which musical appraisal is up to $220,000? Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.