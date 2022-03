Superb San Antonio appraisals abound when Antiques Roadshow visits the McNay Art Museum and finds a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond ring, an 1897 San Antonio Folk Art carved cane, and a Käthe Kollwitz print & drawing. Learn which is $80,000-$140,000! Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.