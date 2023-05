Journey to Little Rock to see fantastic finds, including a 1983 Truman Capote “Playboy” manuscript, a jazz musician photograph archive, ca. 1945, and a Mississippian effigy figure circa 1000-1500 AD. Which is the top find of the hour? Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.