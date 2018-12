Experience all-new and previously unaired Season 22 appraisals, including a 1962 and 1963 Mercury Atlanta #8 and #9 archive, a Rasht horse cover made around 1875 and a purple sapphire ring. Which is appraised for $60,000-$120,000? Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.