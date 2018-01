Celebrate Roadshow’s new season with a first-time visit to Harrisburg. Treasures include a Pennsylvania Dutch coffeepot, an 1892 H. F. Farny painting, & a Rene Lalique necklace valued at $200,000-$300,000. Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.