Discover New Hampshire treasures at Omni Mount Washington Resort, including a 1775 Stephen Easterman-carved powder horn, a Rolex Zenith Patrizzi dial Daytona watch, and a 1928-1934 baseball autographs collection. Which is $50,000-$60,000? Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.