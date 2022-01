Head to California’s capital city for standout appraisals at Crocker Art Museum like 1934 “Babes in Toyland” stop-motion soldiers, a signed Joe DiMaggio game-used bat, and a Kamaka pineapple ukulele. Which is $80,000-$125,000? Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.