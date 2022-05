Journey back in time with enchanting appraisals at Colonial Williamsburg, including a Tiffany & Co. Pansy brooch, ca. 1905, a Bahne skateboard, and a North Carolina walnut cellarette, ca. 1800. Guess which one is $50,000 to $125,000! Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.