Giddy up for great appraisals at Churchill Downs Racetrack, such as a Chinese gilt bronze Bodhisattva, ca. 1650, a Nicolai Fechin oil portrait, and an 1861 Fred Kaiffer carved holly sewing box. Can you guess which is valued at $60,000-$150,000? Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.