It’s off to the races for amazing Antiques Roadshow appraisals at Churchill Downs Racetrack like a Twin Spires painted roof slate from around 1895, a 1943 Picasso ink-on-paper and 1963 letter, and an art deco brooch. One may be worth up to $200,000! Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.