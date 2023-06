Find out the history and value of treasures in Charleston, such as a locally-made Francis Sommer astronomical regulator clock, an 1899 Oscar Wilde manuscript poem, and a 1960 René Portocarrero “Catedral” oil. One is worth $80,000 to $100,000! Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.