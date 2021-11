Celebrate 25 years of ROADSHOW with some of our best appraisals from the last two and a half decades like a Sanford Robinson Gifford oil, a Rolex Oyster Cosmograph, and an 1871-1872 Boston Red Stockings archive. Which is valued at $1,000,000? Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.