Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker puts a modern spin on the 19th Century fairy tale. Strains of Duke Ellington dovetail with the buzz of neon, driven by the heartbeat of Tchaikovsky, blending classic ballet, urban tap, hip hop, step and jazz into something special. You could say it is a fusion of modern and classical dance….but it’s more! It’s a celebration of our multi-cultural community! Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.