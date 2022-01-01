Annual Messiah special Music of the Golden Ages, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

From the archives of Music of the Golden Ages, host Bob Fischer presents Handel’s Messiah.

This year’s performance is a 1983 recording featuring members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus under the direction of Robert Shaw. The performing forces are very similar in size to those employed by the composer who conducted the oratorio more than 70 times in his lifetime. The chorus consists of 60 voices, with orchestral accompaniment including 4 oboes, 3 bassoons, contrabassoon, 2 trumpets, tympani, positive organ, harpsichord and strings. Tune in tonight at 7 to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.