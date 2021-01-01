Annual Messiah special Music of the Golden Ages from the Archives, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Handel arranged more than a dozen versions of Messiah during his lifetime; this performance is the original Dublin edition of 1742. The Dunedin Consort, Scotland’s leading baroque ensemble, founded in 1995, has performed in concerts throughout the world. It has been highly acclaimed for its energetic and vivid performances, directed by leading Bach authority John Butt. Tonight at 7 on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.