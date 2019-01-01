Anne Morgan’s War, Sunday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

From 1917-1924, a team of approximately 350 American women, appalled by news of wartime destruction, left comfortable lives at home to volunteer in the devastated regions of France. “Anne Morgan’s War” chronicles how American heiress Anne Morgan poured both her own fortune and the fruits of intense fundraising into rebuilding Picardy, a region in northern France which had been devastated by the Great War. Utilizing film and photographs from Anne’s rich archive, and letters written by the volunteers, “Anne Morgan’s War” brings to life the adventures of these real-life heroines and provides an up-close and personal view of the post-WWI period. It also demonstrates one of the early instances of volunteer humanitarian aid in rebuilding after a disastrous war – in an effort completely managed by women. Sunday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.