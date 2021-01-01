Anderson Yellow Jackets, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Equalization schools were established throughout the American South to maintain racial distance from Blacks. Austin created its own segregated Black high school in 1909, and it rose to statewide glory and out-grew three campuses; in 1971 it was closed as a segregated school. 50 years later, students still identify themselves by their mascot “The Yellow Jackets” and remain connected as a community. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.