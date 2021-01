Join KUAC for a virtual visit with Martha Barnette, co-host of A Way With Words, which airs Saturday mornings on KUAC FM. The Zoom event is Saturday, Jan. 30 from 7 to 8 p.m. Guest Host John Perreault will interview Martha about fun and fascinating words and their meanings. You will be able to submit questions in advance. For ticket purchases ($50), visit http://bit.ly/MarthaBarnette2021.

Sponsored by CB Bettisworth and Karen Perdue.