An Evening With Franklin Thomas, Tuesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

An Evening With Franklin ThomasAn Evening With Franklin Thomas provides a unique exploration into the life and career of one of the nation’s most accomplished civic and business leaders, Franklin A. Thomas, a man who walked quietly, but who has left an indelible footprint across the globe and throughout history. Featuring Gloria Steinem, Vernon Jordan, Essence magazine co-founder Edward Lewis, Darren Walker, Ursula Burns, and Raymond McGuire. Tuesday at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.