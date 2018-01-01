An Afro Blue Christmas, Monday, Dec. 24 from 10-11 p.m. on KUAC FM

A very special holiday concert with Howard University’s premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one-of-a-kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions… music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris. Tune in Monday from 10-11 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.