An Afro Blue Christmas, Christmas Evening at 10 p.m. on KUAC FM

A very special holiday concert with Howard University’s premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one-of-a-kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions, music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris. Tonight at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.